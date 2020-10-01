We enjoy reading The Kerrville Daily Times three times a week and particularly the differing political opinions. However, I was dismayed to read the Harley Belew and Conrad Wert article about radio time. In all honesty I stopped at the sub-header utilizing the words “entitled” and “free”. I don’t believe anyone is entitled to anything except for his or her rights as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and its amendments. Finally, we all know nothing is “free”, as somebody is always paying.
Craig Johns, Kerrville
