Josefa Garza Martinez, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home in Houston, Texas.
Josefa was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Lenora Garza; brother, Edward Garza; and sisters, Margie Gutierrez, Rita DelaCruz and Judy Ontiveros.
Josefa is survived by Eleuterio Martinez Sr., Orfelinda Gonzalez, Olivia Grafe, Luther Martinez, Rogelio Martinez, Olga Espinosa and Thomas Martinez; numerous grandchildren; and sister, Emma DelosSantos.
Our Mother was one of a kind. Born and raised in Kerrville, Texas, to a family of migrant workers, Mom knew the meaning of hard work and dedication. She never allowed herself to think she couldn’t accomplish whatever she put her mind to. She received her GED in her 50s. She had business sense and gave great advice in real estate and banking decisions. Our Mom was a “jack of all trades.” She worked as a trailer park manager till her mid 80s. But her number one passion were her flowers and plants of all types. She could bring a dried up plant back to life and could make half a dozen more out of one. She loved her rose bushes the most, and would always remind us to trim them the week before Valentine’s Day.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in honor of our Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, at the Kerrville Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020,
at 1 p.m.
We love and miss you dearly Mom, rest in peace.
