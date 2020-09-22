A Kerrville man has been jailed for the 19th time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of possessing a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Earl Stanley Shakesnyder on Sept. 14 and accused the man of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. He was released the same day on bond with a promise to pay $10,000 if he doesn’t show up for court.
Shakesnyder, born in 1964, has been in and out of the county jail from 1990 to 1993, then from 2010 to this year. In the ’90s, Shakesnyder pleaded guilty to felony drug dealing six times in Kerr County, but additional records indicating the length of prison sentences were not immediately available. He was convicted of misdemeanor theft by check in the ’90s, and in the last two years was convicted four times of driving without a valid license, according to court records.
