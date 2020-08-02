A memorial ride starting in Helotes and ending with a ceremony in Kerrville is scheduled today for the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club members killed in a July 18 crash south of town.
Here is the schedule of events, according to the Facebook page for the event:
- 9:30 a.m. - Riders are assembled at Helotes festival grounds
- 9:45 a.m. - Short prayer by Chaplain Joey Mendez of SATC
- 10 a.m. - KSU bikes start leaving followed by cars and trucks
- 10-11:30 a.m. - Drive to the crash site, then to the Hill Country Youth Event Center for closing ceremony
- Noon - Taps, plaque presentation/thank you from TXATC on behalf of groups in attendance, short speech by TBL MC president or rep., bagpipes play "Amazing Grace," final prayer
Once the memorial riders reach the event center in Kerrville, most plan on listening to the ceremony through the Zello app rather than disembarking -- this is to facilitate social distancing. The ceremony is expected to last 30-45 minutes.
"There will be a table set up for donations and flowers if you have something you would like to leave," states a social media post by one of the organizers.
