Slight storm chance over the weekend cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hot and humid weather conditions are expected across the Hill Country over the weekend. Low storm chances are possible each afternoon and evening due to daytime heating.Brief downpours, lightning and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible near the stronger storms that pop up.HIGH HUMIDITY EXPECTED SATURDAYPartly sunny skies are in the forecast across the area Saturday.It is expected to remain hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s.Winds become south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Stray thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain coverage is expected to remain spotty in nature.PARTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID OVERNIGHT Partly cloudy skies and high humidity continues overnight with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph. Stray showers are possible before midnight with most of this activity tapering off overnight.ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAYPartly sunny skies are in the forecast Sunday. It is expected to remain hot with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s.South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph creating a nice breeze outside for a change.Rain coverage is less than 20 percent. If a storm develops, it could produce brief downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent lightning.NEXT COLD FRONT TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYOur next cold front arrives by the middle of the week. This favors Tuesday evening and Wednesday. During this time, scattered showers and thunderstorms increase across the area.Highs drop into the 80s during the middle to latter portion of next week. Lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s each night. Upcoming Events Aug 31 A Course in Miracles Wed, Aug 31, 2022 CDT Aug 31 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Aug 31, 2022 CDT
