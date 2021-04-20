You could not have written a better script for a softball game in Center Point Tuesday night.
A windy cold front dropped temperatures in a hurry and fans braved the gusty winds and colder temperatures, finding themselves caught in the middle of a thrilling softball game.
Prior to the game, Center Point head coach Kenny King thanked the fans and recognized the lone senior on his young roster.
Karleopy Grano-Serrano was recognized on the field, where she later exploded for two RBIs, leading Center Point to a 3-2 win over district rival, Johnson City.
The two teams battled with grit and determination.
It was the final play of the ballgame that brought fans to their feet.
Johnson City intentionally walked Center Point's star pitcher, Kaylee Blackledge, in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the score tied at 2-2.
With Blackledge on first base, Victoria Beckerson was next at bat.
Beckerson took the first pitch, allowing Blackledge to steal second base.
Beckerson's father was watching as a spectator.
He encouraged her to make the Eagles pay, for intentionally walking Blackledge.
That's exactly what Beckerson did.
After taking a cut at the next pitch, Beckerson remained at the plate, with the game completely in her hands.
Two outs left, and Blackledge on second base.
Johnson City's Bethany Scott delivered the pitch and Beckerson lined up the middle.
The Lady Pirate fans erupted into cheers, but Blackledge tripped while rounding third base.
She hit the ground hard, then picked herself up, and made a run for home plate.
She crossed the plate just in time, giving the Lady Pirates a 3-2 victory, with no time to spare.
For those who braved the winds and colder weather, it was a game they will always remember.
"I just ran when Victoria hit the ball and I ran so fast, that I tripped out of my cleats," Blackledge said.
Victoria Beckerson knew the game was on the line as soon as she stepped to the plate.
"I knew that I've gotta' get this," Beckerson said.
Her RBI-single won the game for the Lady Pirates, in thrilling and dramatic fashion.
Meanwhile, Grano-Serrano had her fair share of glorious moments during the game.
Grano-Serrano accounted for the remaining two RBIs, driving Blackledge across the plate twice.
Grano-Serrano was a bit emotional after the game.
"It's my last home game and I told myself I wouldn't cry," Grano-Serrano said. "I wanted this to be special for me and my family."
She gave all of the credit to her teammates on the field.
"They are my family," Grano-Serrano said.
King was beside himself after the thrilling finish.
"That was the best all around game we've had all year," King concluded. "Everyone did their part."
UP NEXT
Center Point has one final district game left. They travel to Mason Friday, April 23, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Center Point clinched a spot in the playoffs last week, but opponents are not set in place yet.
