Rain chances remain low

Jun 8, 2022

The remnants of a cold front and outflow boundary will wash out across the Hill Country during the day Thursday.The main effects from this system include temperatures that are a couple of degrees cooler and possibly more cloud cover, especially during the morning hours.High pressure rebuilds across the area heading through the weekend ahead.SLIGHTLY COOLER THURSDAYMostly cloudy skies start the day off. Clouds try to burn off before noon. This allows temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 90s for daytime highs Thursday.Winds become southerly at 5 to 15 mph during the day. No mention of rain is in the forecast Thursday as of press time.PATCHY LOW CLOUDS OVERNIGHTPatchy low stratus clouds redevelop during the late night hours. Lows end up in the lower 70s. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.HOTTER FRIDAYSkies become sunny once patchy low clouds burn off during the morning hours Friday.Highs top out around 100 degrees.South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph.VERY HOT WEEKENDAnother degree or two will be added to daytime highs Saturday and Sunday across the Hill Country.Highs top out between 100 and 103 degrees Saturday and between 101 and 104 degrees on Sunday. Rain chances remain very low. The drought is expected to persist. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 