Residents are being given an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 today until 4 p.m.
No pre-registration, doctor’s orders or appointment are needed. The event is at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
“If you have a symptom of COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed to someone you know has the virus, please seek out a test to be sure you aren’t asymptomatic and spreading the virus to others in our community,” said William “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator, in a press release.
Los Angeles-based Curative Inc. is collecting cheek swab samples from people, and results will be available within 48 hours, according to the release. After all people have been notified of their results, the county will announce the figures to the public.
“Local residents who are currently experiencing symptoms and who do not want to wait for the Monday clinic, should know that the leaders at Peterson Health ask that they not go to the emergency room,” states the release. “Instead, they recommend people who suspect they might have the virus to self-isolate and call their primary physicians or Peterson’s Urgent Care at 830-258-7669.”
