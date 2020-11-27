For the first time in weeks, a wet weather pattern is expected across the Hill Country.
Clouds and a chance of rain will be in the forecast Friday with a brief lull expected late this afternoon and this evening.
A stronger low pressure system tracks across Texas Friday night into Saturday ushering colder air and a chance of showers and thunderstorms once again.
Storms could produce heavy downpours and occasional lightning tonight into Saturday especially.
Highs in the 60's will drop into the 50's late Friday.
It will turn colder with a good chance of rain overnight into Saturday.
Lows drop into the 40's with north winds averaging 10 to 15 mph.
Highs Saturday remain in the 40's and 50's with rain and thunderstorms possible.
Clearing skies are expected Sunday with highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
