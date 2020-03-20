There have been 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Travis County and there's evidence of "community spread" in some cases, according to news reports.
Community spread means health officials can’t pinpoint how a given patient became infected. But most of the cases are travel-related, according to reports.
Travis County announced Thursday it had 41 cases of COVID-19 in the county, compared to 23 the day before, according to KXAN.
