The Association of American Medical Colleges has recommended its member schools suspend activities that involve student contact with patients.
The AAMC and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, in a joint recommendation issued Tuesday, said schools should suspend the activities, which involve clinical rotations, for at least two weeks.
"Second, this temporary suspension will contribute to the conservation of personal protective equipment (PPE) across our institutions," states the document. "The full extent and likely trajectory of COVID-19 will become better understood as more widespread testing is implemented. Some localities remain relatively unaffected; however, there are currently shortages of PPE in some localities that may become acute, necessitating such resources to be pooled across institutions."
