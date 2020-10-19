Warm and humid weather conditions continue across the Hill Country tonight and Tuesday.
There's a really good chance that low stratus clouds develop across the region overnight.
This will be most likely around daybreak Tuesday morning.
Along with clouds, there will be a slight chance of drizzle and fog in the forecast late tonight and Tuesday morning.
Low temperatures tonight will be very mild with most locations remaining in the middle to upper 60's.
It could get cooler for a few locations in low lying areas if skies happen to remain clear.
I'm expecting clouds to hang on for quite awhile Tuesday morning and this may continue through the afternoon hours.
It remains very humid with highs in the lower to middle 80's. Coolest temperatures will occur where clouds hang on most of the day and this favors areas towards Leakey and Rocksprings.
Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph Tuesday.
RAIN AND TEMPERATURE TRENDS
Measurable rainfall remains unlikely although a trace to a couple of hundredths of an inch will be possible in the form of drizzle or light rain showers Tuesday morning.
I expect mild temperatures to continue through Thursday.
There are signs that a strong cold front will track across the area sometime Friday and this will bring breezy north winds and cooler temperatures Friday night into Saturday.
COLDER NEXT WEEK
Long range models are showing the coldest air of the season potentially impacting our area next Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are a few models that show freezing temperatures across portions of the Hill Country next week and this would not be anything unexpected if it happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.