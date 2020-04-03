A second case of the coronavirus that’s swept the world has been confirmed in Kerr County.
The person, a Kerr County resident who was not identified to protect privacy, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home, according to a press release from the county.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Kerr County in identifying any close contacts of the patient, so they also can be isolated and monitored for symptoms, as well as quickly tested, if needed,” said William B. Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator, in the press release.
The person is thought to have been infected during travels outside the county but within Texas.
Two Kerr County Sheriff’s Office jailers have tested negative for the virus.
“We have been fortunate in that this is only our second case so far,” said County Judge Rob Kelly in the release. “But we cannot stress to you enough how important it is to minimize your exposure by staying at home. Other positive cases are sure to be in our future, and we do not want our citizens to help this virus spread. Please, stay at home, practice good personal hygiene and hang in there. We will get through this.”
Kelly suggested people ask themselves three questions to determine whether they should leave home: Is it necessary? Is it to provide an essential service? How can I minimize risk to myself and others?
People who have coronavirus concerns or questions may call the Emergency
Operations Center at 830-258-1111. Peterson Health also has established a public hotline at 830-896-4299, Ext. 1.
What part of 'Stay at home' don't people understand? That goes for travelling in, around, and out of the state! These people are putting everyone in danger.
