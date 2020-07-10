After a huge response from its first coronavirus screening session at the Doyle School Community Center, Kerr County will offer another session on July 14 to the first 250 people who sign up. However, those who are interested need to make an online appointment, along with indicating symptoms.
In a news release, Kerr County said the website process starts by asking which symptoms the person seeking testing is experiencing. The Doyle Community Center will be added to the website approximately 36 hours before the event for pre-registrants so registration should be open sometime Sunday, July 12. Confirmation numbers will be required before being tested
This testing clinic will use an oral swab instead of the nasal swab.
“Citizens should be able to get through the testing fairly quickly,” said Dub Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The first Doyle Community Center event attracted more than 500 people and resulted in identifying 58 COVID-19 positive cases, including 49 from Kerr County.
To get information about the testing those interested need to visit http://Texas.curativeinc.com starting Sunday.
