Mr. Belew got it right. He is entitled to his opinions. In today’s atmosphere, too many people, including the cowards in congress, are afraid to speak up for fear of the left’s hateful, mean criticism. And they love taking anything one says out of context to use against him/her.
To those who criticized Mr. Belew, you might want to check out the opinions of Candance Owens and Peggy Hubbard.
I doubt you will find many, if any, who thought the way Mr. Floyd died was anything but a tragedy and needs to be addressed. But he was not a saint. Did you know when the police arrived, he was behaving like someone high on drugs and the two autopsies proved he was? Were you aware of his many arrests throughout his years in Houston, one where he threatened a pregnant woman by holding a knife at her stomach? Is this the type of person who deserves such grand funerals and marches? Peaceful protests for the way he died, maybe. But to act as if he was a saint, no.
The damage to the businesses and property during the protests is inexcusable. Were you aware of the people trying to protect their businesses that were killed by the protestors? Don’t their lives matter? Yet the major media coverage never reported their deaths.
Know the facts before you berate someone. Because all of us are entitled to the Second Amendment and all lives matter!
Jo Locke, Kerrville
