Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said no coronavirus infections have been detected at local nursing homes so far.
Blackburn, during a Thursday community update livestream, said 820 residents and staff have been tested.
"Results are still coming in, but no positives yet," Blackburn said.
The governor had ordered all nursing home staff and residents to be tested, and the local fire department spearheaded the effort.
Blackburn said there have been 18 infections in Kerr County since the start of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.