Therese Schwarz encouraged the Our Lady of the Hills’ students to clean out their lockers on March 12, the day before the school’s spring break. The OLH principal said she knew it could be awhile before they had another opportunity to retrieve their items.
For the last month, Schwarz has been proactive in how she’s handled the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of March, she anticipated school closings because of the virus, so she formulated a plan for OLH to transition to virtual instruction. On March 4, she began prepping her faculty on how to use Google Classroom and Zoom, an app for virtual meetings.
When the archdiocese of San Antonio Catholic Schools directed its schools to physically close on March 13, Schwarz and her faculty were able to ensure their students didn’t miss a single day of learning when they returned from spring break. OLH’s students have completed their first week of distance learning on Thursday, interacting with their teachers on video conferencing software Zoom and receiving and submitting assignments on Google Classroom.
The school days go from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., with teachers holding 40-minute video conferences with their students on Zoom.
So far, all the feedback Schwarz has received from parents, teachers and students have been overwhelmingly positive.
“Ironically enough, it’s bringing us closer together the best way we can,” Schwarz said. “These students are online and communicating with their teachers every minute, sending responses to google classroom, submitting assignments to their teachers, and getting feedback from them. We all understand the seriousness of the situation. We are helping each other out from student to student, teacher to teacher. My staff is helping each other really do the best job we can in this virtual classroom. There is great collaboration between teachers and students.”
It’s that same collaboration that allowed OLH to seamlessly transition to a virtual learning environment. Before spring break, OLH’s administration interviewed each student to determine who lacked internet access. HCTC and Spectrum then provided internet services to the students who weren’t connected.
OLH’s teachers devoted their spring breaks preparing for distance learning. Athletic director Chris Ramirez estimates the school has held several staff training sessions on how to use Zoom and Google Classroom in the past month. Jeannie Hilsabeck, OLH’s curriculum director, assisted any teachers who still needed help using the two platforms.
The students did their part. When OLH began distance learning on Monday, there was 100 percent student attendance rate.
“It’s definitely different from being in a classroom setting,” said Gracie Morris, currently No. 1 in OLH’s junior class rankings. “It was really weird at first and kind of hard on the first day. Now, I am used to it and you can kind of work at your own pace. … It’s kind of nice to be able to sleep in, get a good night’s rest, then go online and do schoolwork, and have a bunch of free time after school. But I do miss my friends. It’s kind of boring sometimes. You wish you could be doing sports and other things at school, but it kind of is what it is right now.”
That’s been the prevalent attitude at OLH. Teachers and students agree that distance learning isn’t exactly ideal, but they might as well make the best out of a difficult situation. English teacher Sterline Marcum emphasized that it’s impossible to replace the “powerful connection between teachers and students in a classroom setting,” but also believes this situation will help her become a better teacher.
For Schwarz, it’s been encouraging to witness her faculty and students’ willingness to adapt to challenging circumstances.
“It’s been a great week,” Schwarz said. “It’s brought us together, because we all feel that we are stepping up to this challenge. … It’s been a powerful week.”
