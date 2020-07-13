For nearly two years, Elias Garcia has had his sights set on Kerr County’s top law enforcement job, and on Tuesday he will finally get his answer if his hard work has paid off in his attempts to persuade Republicans that he’s the best fit to succeed retiring Sheriff W.R. “Rusty “Hierholzer.
For Garcia, who grew up in Kerrville and raised his family here, he has asked voters to promote him from sergeant to sheriff — a big leap. It’s one, though, that Garcia says he’s ready to make.
“I think all of the candidates in this election, including (his opponent) Larry Leitha, bring skill sets to this election,” Garcia said during a July 6 interview on KDT Live. “The one thing that I want to stress on when people are looking for experience and knowledge, I want to make sure it’s black and white. I don’t think there is anything greater than being able to be down at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.”
It’s that connection that Garcia is banking on to help carry him to victory in the Republican primary on Tuesday. So far, about 6% of registered voters have turned out for early voting, which wrapped up on Friday. In the primary election in March, Leitha held a slight edge with early voting but Garcia surged late into the night to earn a first-place finish in the election.
Of course, the big question in the race centers around which of the other three candidates’ voters will be swayed to back either Leitha or Garcia. No matter the outcome Tuesday night, the winner is headed to the general election in November against Libertarian nominee Warren Funk.
Garcia built much of his campaign around touting the depth and breadth of a career defined by work, including a 35-year career working at H-E-B. While Hierholzer has not backed a candidate, Garcia clearly admires his boss and has repeatedly said that “Hierholzer’s ceiling is my floor.”
While the job carries the title as the county’s top law enforcement officer, the reality — as Hierholzer was apt to point out during a candidate’s forum earlier this year — is administering the county jail is the No. 1 priority, and that job has changed dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I love the best practices we’re sharing at the Kerr County Sheriff’s office and the sheriff and the chief are standing strong at that,” Garcia said of the effort to keep employees safe from COVID-19, but also those in custody, who are awaiting court appearances.
Not only has the coronavirus changed the way that the jail now works, the recent outburst of protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd has also changed the landscape — Garcia is aware of the impact.
Much of Garcia’s plan on becoming sheriff rests with the idea of providing de-escalation training for deputies, along with programs centered around fitness, mental health and spiritual growth. Garcia’s belief that well-rounded deputies are more likely to be retained for the longer term. Retention and recruitment will remain a major issue for police and sheriff departments in the years to come, Garcia said.
“I’d like to implement an officer wellness program immediately,” Garcia said. “Not just for the officers but for the benefit of all.”
Garcia’s backers include many in the community — and Tuesday’s election will be tight — but he’s also picked up the endorsement of those rank-in-file members of the law enforcement community.
“To know Eli Garcia is to know he is a man of (God) who loves his (Family),” wrote former Houston police officers Allen Fletcher in an endorsement letter. “His (Service) to Kerr County has spanned decades and in this tumultuous time for law enforcement in our country and the great state of Texas, the people of Kerr County need a man leading their sheriff’s office that the personnel of their agency already know and respect for his leadership and integrity.”
It’s those sort of relationships that Garcia is emphasizing as he makes his final pitch to GOP voters during what has been a very long race, but Garcia believes he’s the right pick now. The only question will be if the voters agree.
