It should come as no surprise that our weather pattern remains warm and dry the next few days.
Models are picking up on subtle changes thanks to Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico.
Unfortunately, we are on the "clean" side of this system and no meaningful rainfall is in our forecast.
Clear skies are in the forecast tonight although patchy fog and even a few clouds are possible overnight.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 50's most areas.
Winds become calm overnight.
I do expect more cloud cover in the area Thursday thanks to increasing mid level moisture from Hurricane Delta to our southeast.
Rain chances are minimal and favors locations to our east including Austin and San Marcos.
Highs Thursday top out in the middle to upper 80's with a very low chance of a shower, mainly east of Kerrville.
Winds become east at 5 to 10 mph during the day.
Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday night with a slim chance of light rain showers or drizzle by daybreak Friday.
Lows warm into the lower and middle 60's with much higher humidity.
Looking ahead, hot temperatures are in the forecast this weekend followed by a cold front early next week.
