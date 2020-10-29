A pleasant gesture after depositing one’s ballot is to have an “I voted” flag sticker planted in the middle of one’s shirt by the election worker. The problem is that this is contrary to the social distancing rules. I think that, during the current pandemic, it would be safer for the worker to plant the sticker on the voter’s sleeve.
H. Richard Leuchtag, Kerrville
