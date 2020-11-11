Our Lady of the Hills Athletic Department announced Wednesday that the football game scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled.
Our Lady of the Hills was originally scheduled to travel to New Braunfels for a district contest with New Braunfels Christian Academy.
It was announced that the game will not be rescheduled.
TAPPS playoffs will begin next week.
The OLH Athletic Department said that they will release updates once the playoff schedule has been confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.