As of today, the Kerr County Clerk's office is closed to the public, and only one customer at a time is allowed in the Kerr County District Clerk's Office.
The offices of the district clerk and county clerk are not closed for business; staff there are still working and interacting with the public by computer and phone as well.
See the attached files to the left for more details on changes at these offices.
Another office in the courthouse also have changed its operations, but is still conducting business. The county tax office is closed to the public, but is still conducting business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.