The Tivy Antler gymnasium was electric Friday night as Tivy swept Hays Lehman 3-0 on Senior Night.
Perhaps it was Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue” blaring from the loudspeakers that electrified the team and the fans just before the game started.
After a short Senior Night ceremony led by Tivy Head Coach Stephanie Coates, the team took to the court as Coach Coates shouted, “Now let’s go play!”
Proud parents watched from the stands as the Tivy Volleyball team put on a clinic defeating the Lehman Lobos 25-10, 25-13 and 25-7.
It’s no secret that Ally Schiedle is one of the hardest players to play against.
She started off hot and had four kills and three aces alone in the very first set.
The good news here is that Schiedle is not a senior and Tivy can hopefully watch her play this season and next season too.
Schiedle finished the night with 14 kills and 7 aces to lead the Antlers in both statistical categories.
Meanwhile, Tyler Elkins came out strong in the first game and accounted for 4 digs in the first set.
Taylor Kubacak came on strong and recorded 9 digs on the night to pace the Antlers defensively.
Neva Henderson spent the night assisting her teammates effectively with 20 assists for the Antlers.
Tivy improves to 6-3, 2-1 on the season.
Tivy JV Head Coach Candace Foster also watched her team defeat Lehman 2-1 and was led by Karlyn Dyal who had 4 aces and 5 kills for the JV squad.
JOHNSON CITY 3, HARPER 0
The Harper Lady Longhorns Volleyball team was defeated by Johnson City Friday night 25-14, 25-16 and 28-26.
Rachel Perkins led Harper with 8 assists and 9 digs on the night.
Brittany Evans played spectacular on defense with 13 digs.
Talli Millican continued playing well Friday night with 5 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs.
Harper falls to 7-10, 4-2 and will travel to D’Hanis Saturday for an 11 a.m. matchup on the road.
