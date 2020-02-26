It’s expected to get below freezing tonight, according to the National Weather Service and staff meteorologist Cary Burgess.
“I am expecting widespread low temperatures between 22 and 27 degrees tonight,” Burgess wrote in his column published today. “Clear skies and very dry air will promote rapid cooling overnight. Winds become calm after midnight."
Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week, Burgess wrote.
Freezing temperatures might also occur Thursday night. Depending on clouds and wind, there could be frost, especially in low-lying areas, Burgess said this morning in a text message.
The National Weather Service expects sunny skies during the day Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and and 70s over the weekend.
