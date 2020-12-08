Today when I was leaving H-E-B on Sidney Baker, I heard the chimes in town playing a Christmas song, and I was surprised how much it brightened my day. It reminded me of how thankful I am to be a part of this amazing city that is filled with generous people donating so much of their time and talents to those in need every day. It also gives me hope that the ill will between our citizens that cropped up during the election months will dissipate. We are truly blessed to be living in this beautiful area and in my opinion, it’s time for us to move forward and be the best people we can be for the sake of our city. I don’t know who is responsible for the chimes but I thank them.
Janet Butler, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.