Get tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 9. No appointment or referral is required. Testing will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville.
Free COVID-19 testing available on Dec. 9 at Hill Country Youth Event Center
- Staff report | news@dailytimes.com
