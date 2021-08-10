The Kerrville Police Department will have officers on hand to meet the public in a relaxed atmosphere at a local tea shop today.
The “Tea With KPD” event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Nobilitea, 528 Jefferson St.
The event will include “friendly conversation and refreshing iced tea with officers from your Kerrville Police Department,” according to a flyer posted by KPD.
“Come join us under the shade tree!” reads a statement from KPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.