A recall for pig ear treats was issued recently due to potential salmonella contamination.
Pet Supplies Plus is advising consumers it is recalling bulk pig ear product supplied to all locations by several different vendors, according to a company announcement republished by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“Testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that aging bulk pig ear product in one of our stores tested positive for salmonella,” states the announcement. “We have pulled bulk pig ear product from the shelves at all of our stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from our distribution center. We are working with the FDA as they continue their investigation as to what caused the reported salmonella related illnesses.”
The company advised consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears to discontinue using them and discard the product.
As of last week, 45 people were diagnosed with salmonella-related illness, but none of those cases were confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.
“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products,” states the announcement.
The company advises customers who have symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever after having contact with the pig ears should contact their health care providers. Rarely, salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.
Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.
If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.
For more information about the recall, contact the company at 734-793-6564 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.