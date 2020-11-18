H-E-B Tennis Center is great, except for the lighting of the courts
I enjoyed my trip to Kerrville this past weekend with my group to play in the Kerrville Turkey Open tennis tournament. We enjoyed the town of Kerrville, the hotel, the restaurants, and the quality of the HEB Tennis Center. However, most of the lights at the tennis center were not working, significantly impacting playing flexibility and logistics. Many matches scheduled for Saturday could not be played until Sunday. Although we would love to come back for future tournaments, we will likely not return unless the city fixes the lights.
Richard Perrella , San Antonio
