Since July 30, state and local resources have responded to 53 wildfires that have burned about 12,090 acres, authorities say.
This includes the Mays Fire in San Saba and McCulloch counties at 9,500 acres that is 75% contained, and the Pocket Complex in Val Verde and Crockett counties at 625 acres that is 70% contained.
The hot, dry weather pattern that facilitated these blazes is expected to continue as Texas enters late summer fire season, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which is warning people to take precautions. This pattern is similar to what happened July 9-17, when authorities responded to 205 wildfires that burned a total of 45,376 acres, according to a forest service press release.
The combination of elevated fire weather — higher wind speed and lower humidity — and dry wildland vegetation may produce wildfires that are hard to control.
“We are entering our late summer fire season when we normally expect an increase in wildfire activity,” said Brad Smith, who heads the forest service’s Predictive Services Department. “The hot and dry conditions forecast for next week, as well as the presence of underlying drought conditions west of Interstate 35, raise concerns for significant wildfire activity. These wildfires will be very resistant to control and require more time and more firefighters to extinguish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.