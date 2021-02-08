Our Lady of the Hills struck early and soundly defeated San Antonio Holy Cross 4-0 Monday evening at the Kerrville Sports Complex.
Stephen Grocki scored the first goal in the first half to give OLH a 1-0 lead.
Team Captain Chase Ballay scored next for the Hawks on a long shot from the left corner that went over the head of the Holy Cross goalkeeper.
Ballay’s shot made it 2-0.
Stefano Sirianni scored next on a deep shot that made it into the goal to give OLH a 3-0 lead at halftime.
After the break, Sirianni struck again and he powered it down the field with a power shot that went in for the score to make it 4-0.
The rest of the game was scoreless for both squads.
Matt Cummings had four shots on goal and one assist, but no goals.
Marcus Martinez and Matthew Romero had two shots on goal.
Davis Clifton, Edgar Rodelo and Faviel Rodelo added another shot on goal for the Hawks who attacked the goal all night.
Diego Garcia had four saves at goalkeeper and Hayden Juenke had two more giving Garcia a rest at the end of the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.