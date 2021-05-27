The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced swimming lessons with Kerrville Aquatics will be held in three separate sessions this summer.
The 2021 sessions will be Session 1 — June 1-16, Session 2 — June 15-25 and Session 3 — July 6-16.
The registration deadline for Session 1 will be Friday, May 28, Session 2 on Friday, June 11, and Session 3 on Thursday, July 1.
All Kerrville Aquatic swimming lessons will take place at the Olympic Pool at 601 Olympic Drive. The cost will be $45 per session. Participants can register online or over the phone.
Call 830-257-7300 for more information or register online at www.kerrvilletx.gov. Participants can email the Parks and Recreation Department at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov for additional details and information.
Classes are subject to change depending on class availability and level descriptions. Morning classes are scheduled for 11 a.m., and evening classes start at 6:30 p.m.
