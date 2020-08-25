For about six minutes on Tuesday night, Ingram Tom Moore High School's volleyball team showed just how good it could be in the coming weeks.
In the third set against visiting Jourdanton, Ingram rolled off seven consecutive points to break open a 4-4 tie that helped propel the Warriors to a three-set victory. Led by its senior trio of McKenna Gelsone, Anna Crittenden and Karlie Bonam, the Warriors improved to 10-0, but it was the third set where things really came together for Ingram.
With Bonam at the service line, Gelsone set Crittenden on back-to-back kills to open a 6-4 lead. Then it was Bonam's turn to do damage. The senior outside hitter served up four consecutive aces — forcing Jourdanton into a timeout after the the third ace — and staking the Warriors to an 10-4 lead.
On the next play, Gelsone set Crittenden again — on the left side — for one of her team-high 15 kills. Gelsone, playing setter in place of injured freshman Ryland Wilt, finished the night with 18 setting assists.
"It's a great match," Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr. said. "Jourdanton is now slouch. They brought it tonight and they made us work for everything. They're solid and they're big."
The win improved Ingram to 10-0 and strengthened the Warriors claim on the state's No. 7 ranking in class 3-A, and Ingram continues its rugged schedule with matches on Friday and Saturday.
However, it was that third set that probably exemplified what Ingram is capable of as they make the march back toward the state playoffs.
"We are capable of really big things," said Bonam, who finished with eight kills. "I think we're still on the rise and we will get there."
All of this came after Ingram trailed 6-1 in the first set, and had to battle back for a 25-18 victory in the first set. Jourdanton didn't make things easy in the second set but never could answer for the experience that Ingram had up front.
"We are very seasoned and that's what kept us composed," Vela Jr. said.
