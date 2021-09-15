There is good consensus that hot weather will continue across the Hill Country through the upcoming weekend.
Subtle changes begin showing up during the middle of next week when showers and a gradual drop in temperatures are possible.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT
No changes in the overall weather pattern is expected Thursday. High temperatures soar into the lower 90s during the afternoon hours. It should be about three or four degrees hotter than Wednesday across the region.
Winds gradually become east at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours. This keeps dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 60s which is considered humid locally.
FAIR AND MILD THURSDAY NIGHT
Fair skies and mild temperatures continue Thursday night. Low temperatures range from 65 to 68 degrees across the area.
Winds become calm towards daybreak which may allow for a few locations to drop into the lower and middle 60s if skies remain clear.
SUNNY AND HOT FRIDAY
Friday will be toasty across the Hill Country. Sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the middle 90s.
Winds return to the south and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. There is a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm due to daytime heating late in the day.
LOW STORM CHANCE OVER THE WEEKEND
Low rain chances are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. While most areas remain dry, a few pop up storms could develop each day.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the middle to upper 60s each night.
COOLDOWN NEXT WEEK?
It’s too early to talk about dramatic cooling across the area, but a cold front is advertised to move into the Hill Country Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
This could provide thunderstorm chances and cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures are likely to be the main area where temperatures cool off a few degrees.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
