Two Kerrville residents are in the county jail on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
Kerrville sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old Bethany Doyle and 36-year-old Westley Brian Everett this afternoon and accused them of manufacturing or delivering 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
This charge is a first degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
Bonds for Doyle and Everett had not been set as of this afternoon.
