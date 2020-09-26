Comfort quarterback Oscar Falcon threw six touchdowns on Friday night — and one other pass.
Falcon was seven-of-10 passing for the night for 280 yards. In fact, Comfort averaged 16.8 yards per play last night in just 34 plays in a 63-6 rout of visiting Bandera, which actually had the ball for 50 plays against the Bobcats.
Falcon, however, was superb on the night by throwing four touchdowns to Jose Herrera and two more to Tucker Weyel, who finished with 100 yards of receiving. Herrera had 180 receiving yards and added another 46 yards on the ground.
If The Kerrville Daily Times had a player-of-the-year award (maybe we should consider) Falcon would have to be a finalist, because not only is he a solid quarterback but he's also a tremendous kicker. He kicked all nine extra points on Friday.
For the season Falcon is 26-of-27 on extra points — his only miss was a block. He's also kicked two 42-yard-field goals.
Comfort is now 5-0 on the season.
HARPER GETS FIRST WIN
Harper snapped a seven-game losing streak, dating back to last season, with a 33-14 victory over host Menard, which is now 0-5 on the season.
The Longhorns have played well in four of their five games this season, but came up short, including last week's loss against Rocksprings. Now comes a bye week before taking on Brackett in the first district game on Oct. 9.
TIVY'S DISTRICT HAS A ROUGH NIGHT
While Tivy's offense found it a challenge to get things rolling on Friday night, the rest of the Antlers' district wasn't finding things much easier either.
Only Boerne Champion got a win among the members of the 5A Region IV District 15. Champion routed San Antonio Veterans Memorial 35-0. However, the district saw Floresville, Lockhart and Medina Valley all lose on Friday. Alamo Heights doesn't start its season until next week.
