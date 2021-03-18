Tivy scored six runs in the first inning, leading the Antlers JV team to a 9-3 win over Seguin JV Team B Thursday morning.
Garrett Abel had a productive outing with a total of three RBIs while scoring one run for the Antlers.
Andrew Geirisch had two RBIs and scored one run during the game.
Malachi Chacon, Sam Chupp, Julian Rhodes and Xavier Hernandez had one RBI apiece for Tivy.
Geirisch and Rhodes hit a double and Abel had a triple in the victory Thursday.
Hunter Brackeen, Tillman Dreibrodt, Christian Powers and Hernandez all reported a stolen base for the Antlers.
The combination of Geirisch and Hernandez produced a total of nine strikouts for the Tivy Antlers JV team.
