The four women were enjoying a moment of togetherness on Wednesday afternoon — and a cold beverage.
Sitting a picnic table, Ylanda Copeland, Erica Bell, Lisa McCormick and Sarah Sides were having beers and listening to music at Trailhead Beer Garden on the campus of Schreiner University.
It hasn't always been easy to be together, but on this day everyone had a moment to spread out and enjoy something very new.
"Yes, I can see being here, especially if it's this nice," said Copeland, who works with the other three women at Schreiner University's library.
After months of coronavirus-related delay, Schreiner University officials gave the green light to Trailhead Beer Garden owner Jeremy Walther to open for business — or at least a sneak peek of what that business will look like post-pandemic.
"This is fantastic," Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick said as he waited in line to have a beer at the refurbished historic building, which once served as a camp building for Presbyterians before the creation of the university.
Originally scheduled to open in April, the pandemic stalled the project, especially as Schreiner University instituted strict coronavirus protocols for those entering the campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It's a miracle that we've got this here," McCormick marveled.
The outdoor space is already popular with Schreiner University students, who have access to games, sitting areas and a concert stage, which was being utilized by singer Walt Wilkins. There's plenty of space for students to get away to study, chat or just enjoy some of the shady spots.
There's a court for corn hole and washers, which staff members were already enthusiastically taking advantage of on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, staff members got their first peek — and taste of what was to come — and later that evening students were being allowed to come for staggered visits.
They were greeted by food trucks, including Schreiner's new Encompass Food Truck, which offered burgers and nachos, and a wood-fired pizza trailer.
Martino Ortega, the head chef at Schreiner, was enthusiastically showing off the new food truck, which he hopes will provide a sample of world cuisine on a rotating basis.
For Walther it was a longtime coming and he said it wasn't possible without the efforts of former Schreiner University official Bill Muse, who helped dream up the concept, and many of the students in the class of 2020.
"Some of those students will never get to see this because they've already left," Walther lamented.
It's also uncertain when he public will get a chance to have a beer, or a seltzer or listen to music, because Schreiner officials are still determined to keep the virus out — although the university had its first reported cases in eight weeks.
The main concept of the beer garden is also to be a starting point, or an ending point, for those who want to take advantage of the new Guadalupe River Trail extension, which meanders its way from G Street to the university.
Walther, along with McCormick, envision this as an important community gathering spot in the years to come, but for now it will have to be the community's best kept secret to enjoy a brew or listen to music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.