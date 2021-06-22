A 20-year-ol Kerrville man released from jail in February with five pending drug-related felony charges is in county lockup again on suspicion of dealing drugs while out on bond.
Authorities arrested Tristin Kane Hollowell on Thursday after the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office “acted on information that Mr. Hollowell was involved in the sale of narcotics in the region,” reads a press release from the sheriff’s office. Hollowell was arrested following a traffic stop near G Street and Texas 16, according to the release. He was in the county jail on Tuesday on suspicion of failing to maintain a single lane and violating bond on a cocaine-dealing charge from February, according to county records.
“At the time Mr. Hollowell was in the Kerr County Jail, Bexar County SO [sheriff’s office] investigators searched his apartment in Fair Oaks Ranch and discovered a large horde of cash and illegal drugs,” reads the release. “Seized in the case were 379 grams of hash oil, 300 Xanax pills, a .45 caliber handgun, over $30,000 in cash and a safe. Commonly sold on the street, Xanax is often counterfeited and cut with fentanyl, creating a drug with instantly lethal risks. Total street value of the seized narcotics in this case is well over $30,000.”
The investigation also involved the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne Police Department and Kerrville Police Department.
“This is just the latest case of KCSO deputies and investigators working in concert with other agencies to stem the flow of narcotics into Kerr County,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha in the release. “Through this arrest, we have cut off yet another source, bringing these dangerous drugs into our area. This action possibly saved lives well outside of Kerr County. We thank our colleagues at the BCSO, Boerne PD and Kerrville PD for their cooperation.”
Hollowell’s bonds total $50,200, according to jail records. According to the release, he has additional charges out of Bexar County, including dealing 4-200 grams of a substance in penalty group 2, possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana and dealing a penalty group 3 substance.
“As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the release states.
Hollowell is under indictment on the following felony charges in Kerr County:
Dealing more than 400 grams of cocaine on or about Feb. 5
Dealing ¼ ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana on or about Oct. 11, 2018
Possessing 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana on or about Aug. 28, 2019
Possessing 5-50 pounds of marijuana on or about Feb. 5
Possessing less than 1 gram of THC on or about Oct. 11, 2018
Before his latest arrest, Hollowell was jailed and released four times in Kerr County as the pending charges accrued, records indicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.