We own a home in Port Aransas, Nueces County, Texas. We recently received a nice surprise in the form of a 14.6% Reduction in our 2020 Property tax assessment/evaluation in our Nueces County real estate taxes. The current Health “crisis” was cited as the reason for the reduction. Wouldn’t be nice if Kerr County did the same thing? Every resident of Kerr County has been or will be eventually affected physically, emotionally, or financially by this indiscriminate, cruel, disease!
George L. Schulgen, Jr., Kerrville
