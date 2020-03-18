The Boerne Star has reported that two school district employees have self-quarantined while they await results COVID-19 tests.
By the time the employees disclosed their status to the school district this week, Boerne ISD already had closed schools until March 21 and asked people to take personal precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The school district plans to provide breakfast and lunch to kids throughout the closure at various drive-through locations.
The district also announced Tuesday that it would be deep cleaning the campuses and buses.
