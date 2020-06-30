The VA will begin transferring 21 residents from San Antonio to the Kerrville VA Medical Center on July 1, according to press release from the agency.
The patients will come from the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital’s Community Living Center and remain in Kerrville through September, according to the release.
“The transfer will allow for expanded acute care bed capacity at the Audie L. Murphy VA,” said Christopher Sandles, Medical Center director/CEO, in the release. “With the increase of COVID cases in San Antonio, Audie Murphy’s inpatient COVID census has increased from 44 a week ago to its current census of 48.”
A temporary no-visitor policy still remains in effect at Kerrville, but the VA can facilitate virtual visits so that family members may be able to visit with their loved ones at their convenience, the release states.
