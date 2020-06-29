Peggy Devine
November 1930 - June 2020
Peggy Devine, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed from this life on June 26, 2020 at the age of 89.
Peggy was born November 5, 1930 to parents, Clayton Maddox and Jewel Thompson in Mexia, Texas where she was raised. She met and married the love of her life Jack Devine in Mexia. They shared more than sixty five years of happiness together. They were blessed with two children, Miles Devine and Carol Bergmann. Peggy and Jack moved to Kerrville in 1999 where they enjoyed the slower pace of life, caring for their yard, traveling and spending time with family. Peggy loved the Lord and her family.
She is survived by her son, Miles and daughter in law, Mary Meyers; daughter, Carol Bergmann and son in law, David; granddaughter, Dr. Alison Benner and husband Ben, Sara Brocksmith and husband, Richard and Lauren Kraft and husband Jacob; great grandchildren, Oliva and Sofia Benner, James and Kyle Brocksmith and Harper Kraft.
The family wished to express their gratitude for the loving care given to Peggy by the staff and nurses at Home Instead, Right at Home, Hilltop Village and Peterson Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.