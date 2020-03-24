Plentiful sunshine. High 86F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 12:07 pm
KENEDY — Services for Lorene Ivy, 94, of Kenedy, formerly of Junction, who died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
