ADDS EDITORS NOTE DUE TO GRAPHIC CONTENT OF IMAGE - EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Houston Fire Department firefighters stand near a body that is surrounded by debris after a nearby explosion in Houston, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. A massive explosion early Friday leveled a warehouse and damaged nearby buildings and homes, rousing frightened people from their sleep miles away. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)