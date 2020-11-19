FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Arizona guard Josh Green (0) dunks against Omaha in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game in Tucson, Ariz. The Dallas Mavericks drafted Arizona guard Josh Green with the 18th pick in the first round Wednesday night, Nov. 18, 2020 adding a backcourt mate for Luka Doncic (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)