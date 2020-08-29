Marie Jo Watson: I dare you to print this letter Aug 29, 2020 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (Editor's note: She dared us to print this.) If you don’t get out and vote for our President this election then you are not the Americans I thought you were. I dare you to print it. Marie Jo Watson, Kerrville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marie Jo Watson Vote Politics Election Print Letter Dare President × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture August 2020 Hill Country Culture August 2020 Upcoming Events Sep 1 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Stockdale at Comfort Tue, Sep 1, 2020 Sep 1 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sabinal at Center Point Tue, Sep 1, 2020 Sep 1 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Harper at Hondo Tue, Sep 1, 2020 Sep 1 VOLLEYBALL: Ingram at Fredericksburg Tue, Sep 1, 2020 Sep 2 A Course in Miracles Wed, Sep 2, 2020 CDT Sep 2 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Sep 2, 2020 CDT Sep 4 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Harper at Sonora Fri, Sep 4, 2020 Sep 4 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cornerstone at Comfort Fri, Sep 4, 2020 Sep 4 PREP VOLLEYBALL: Johnson City at Ingram Fri, Sep 4, 2020 TRENDING NOW Former university student who pleaded guilty to crime spree in Kerrville gets probation 29-year-old Kerrville man gets prison for breaking baby's bones Missing-water mystery appears solved; Kerrville to reimburse county for high bills Ingram woman gets 15th arrest, accused of drug dealing 22-year-old tow truck driver killed in single-vehicle wreck Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What was your reaction to President Trump's speech? On Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted the nomination to represent the Republican Party for re-election. He made a 70-minute speech at the White House. You voted: It was a great speech It was a speech that delivered on key points I didn't watch it It do not approve of the speech Vote View Results Back
