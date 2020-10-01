I write to urge that our Commissioners Court extend its irrefutable reasoning on masks and recycling to school zones, stop signs, and seat belts.
Although a brainwashed majority currently complies with the seat belt requirement, we find the devices uncomfortable and restraining. Have you ever tried to pick up your cell phone off the passenger-side floorboard while buckled in and driving? And they add cost to our vehicles. Think of the hundreds of thousands of miles you’ve driven in which the seat belt provided no benefit whatsoever. Sure, a few “safety experts” may claim they occasionally save a live, but mostly they’re just in the way.
We busy and important people of Kerr County find stop signs a nuisance. They’re an irritant, an impediment. They slow us down and waste several full seconds of our lives every week — time we’d rather spend on social media.
And school zones? Almost no one actually slows down to the posted limit, another nuisance. All those children got born, didn’t they? That’s our only concern. Now that they’re eight or 10 years old, they’re fair game when crossing the street or spilling off the sidewalk. Have you ever tried to watch your speedometer, look out for kids, and text at the same time? Let’s ask the governor to exempt us from this sacrifice of our comfort and patience.
One more thing. As with the subject of masks, the Constitution never mentions school zones, stop signs, or seat belts. That clearly proves all of them — along with traffic signals and vaccines — are unconstitutional.
Therold Farmer, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.