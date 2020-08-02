Margaret Raymond may be the bravest entrepreneur in Kerrville — right now.
She had a dream to open a boutique that combined her love of the finer things, with some community components, a place where you could enjoy conversation while getting made up for a night out, or getting a massage after a weary day. All of this was the dream behind Boutique M.
“When you come up with your business plan, you do not put on your list world pandemic,” Raymond said.
Raymond began her journey to start her boutique in January when she purchased a building on Sidney Baker South that was once an architect’s office and then a longstanding medical laboratory.
“We still have people showing up with their lab paperwork,” Raymond says with a smile.
Gone, however, is any semblance to the medical lab that was once housed in the building. Luxury, delights and comfort are now the order of the day — exactly what Raymond was looking to accomplish.
For those close to Raymond, the direction was to start a new day spa but she saw it as a combination of many things.
“I love clothes,” she said. “So, I’m doing spa and clothing.”
When someone walks into the boutique, they’re greeted with an open and airy floor plan that moves customers to displays for jewelry, shoes and clothes. One of the boutique’s assistant’s is there to help, and if needed to make a latte.
Eventually, Raymond plans to add an esthetician to the boutique for more advanced skin treatments. In the meantime, she’s offering what she describes as a blowout bar — a place for women to get their haircut and makeup done before an event.
The main goal is comfort. In fact, you can enjoy a coffee and play a game of mahjong in one of the boutique’s rooms. That’s the community part that Raymond wants to engender — just letting people stay connected.
Even with the onset of the coronavirus and the mayhem it has caused, Raymond said she feels the boutique will be a success.
“If nobody showed up, I’d be worried,” she said. “But they’re already showing up. I have people stopping by all the time.”
