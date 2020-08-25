Andre LeBlanc Pic.jpg

Andre LeBlanc

Kerrville- Andre LeBlanc, long time Kerrville resident, passed away on August 18, 2020

after a brave and gracious battle with breast cancer.  She will be missed by 

her family and friends.  Private family services will be held. 

Condolences for the family can made to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net                                                                                Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.  

