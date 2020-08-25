Andre LeBlanc
Kerrville- Andre LeBlanc, long time Kerrville resident, passed away on August 18, 2020
after a brave and gracious battle with breast cancer. She will be missed by
her family and friends. Private family services will be held.
Condolences for the family can made to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
